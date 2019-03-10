|
Jeffrey (Jeff) Allen Trepanier
Green Bay - Jeffrey (Jeff) Allen Trepanier, 63, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday March 6th, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay. He was born February 24th, 1956 in Green Bay to the late Wilbert (Bill) Trepanier and Joan Schaefer. Jeff was a jack of all trades. In 1973 he joined the United States Marine Corp. Then after that he worked for Tip Top Shows, a carnival based out of Waupaca, that traveled across Wisconsin. From there he went onto Bay Engineer and Castings and the De Pere Foundary. On June 19th, 1993, Jeff married his best friend Sue Trepanier. They were the closest of friends through out most of their lives and even shared their first kiss in the sixth grade. Jeff loved fishing, camping, cooking (especially for his wife), watching movies, spending time with family and friends, even more so if a Packer game was involved.
He is survived by his wife, Sue, step children, Jessica (Bill) Kellam, Rachel (Tim) Trepanier, Jamie Trepanier. Grandchildren, Ashley, Samantha, Caitlin, Emma, Elianna (Becky) and great grandchild Jamel. Brothers and sisters, Brenda (Bob) Garcia, Steve (Missy) Trepanier, Bruce (Rhonda) Trepanier, Kelly (Sue) Trepanier, Tina (Troy) DeCleene, Richie (Trina) Trepanier, Donna (Jim) Bergman. Step brothers and sisters, Gloria (Richard) Murphy, Butch (Babe) Trepanier, Marilyn Kadinger, Patty (Tim) Warner. Close friends, Norm Stiles, Jasmine (Brett) Stiles, Joe and Tammy Evans. His two cats Tinker and Bell. Many nieces, nephews and cousins, and countless other important family and friends.
Jeff is preceded in death by his late parents as well as his step mother Janette Trepanier, in-laws Judy and Dick Vercauteren and niece, Sarah Bergman.
There will be a Celebration of Life held on Thursday, March 14 at Green Bay Botanical Garden located at 2600 Larsen Rd. Green Bay WI, 54303, from 2:30pm to 5:30pm. With a service starting at 5:30pm.
Jeff will forever be remembered for his fun loving spirit, crazy pranks and outrageous "stories". He was kind, smart, funny and so caring. A special thank you to everyone who sent kind words, prayers, and stayed with Sue day and night. Jeff would be so proud of the family and friends who supported him to the end.
Simply Cremation will be assisting with the Celebration of Life and online condolences may be expressed at www.simplycremationgb.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019