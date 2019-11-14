|
|
Jeffrey Belonge
Shawano - Jeffrey Belonge, age 65, of Shawano, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at his residence. Jeffrey was born on November 19, 1953, in Green Bay, to the late Reuben and Verle Beyer. Upon graduation from high school he proudly enlisted in the United States Marines. Jeffrey was known for being a talented local musician.
Jeffrey is survived by: his children, Chris (Misty) Belonge and Adrianne (Chris) Matson; his grandchildren, Sydney, Jacob, Britton, and Elliott; three brothers, Kurt Belanger, Kevin Belonge, and Larry Beyer; he is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Cheryl Toebe and Laura Scott.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Swedberg Funeral Home in Shawano.
www.swedbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019