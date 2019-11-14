Services
Swedberg Funeral Homes
518 W FIFTH ST
Shawano, WI 54166
(715) 526-2631
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Belonge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Belonge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey Belonge Obituary
Jeffrey Belonge

Shawano - Jeffrey Belonge, age 65, of Shawano, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at his residence. Jeffrey was born on November 19, 1953, in Green Bay, to the late Reuben and Verle Beyer. Upon graduation from high school he proudly enlisted in the United States Marines. Jeffrey was known for being a talented local musician.

Jeffrey is survived by: his children, Chris (Misty) Belonge and Adrianne (Chris) Matson; his grandchildren, Sydney, Jacob, Britton, and Elliott; three brothers, Kurt Belanger, Kevin Belonge, and Larry Beyer; he is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Cheryl Toebe and Laura Scott.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Swedberg Funeral Home in Shawano.

www.swedbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -