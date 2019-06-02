|
|
Jeffrey Dudek
Green Valley - Fair warning…
This will not be your typical obituary because Jeffrey J. Dudek was most certainly not a typical man.
He came into this world on May 10, 1971, as a tiny little preemie, born to Bob and Alice (Westphal) Dudek. A high risk pregnancy and birth; Alice was advised to not have any more babies after this one…the mold was broken… he was one-of-a-kind.
A heart of gold and presence bigger than life, he was what some might see as a big, "rough around the edges," Burly Biker with a flair for colorful language. He entertained all with his wit and unique humor. He would help anyone and got along with everyone (unless they were tools… he didn't care for them). During his recent battle with cancer, he kept it real and helped us probably more than we could help him…. our family's eyes were opened to just how many other people knew and loved him as much as we did.
He had a brilliant (and maybe a little twisted) mind, and a gift for all things mechanical. He was a treasure to his employers; he had worked at Lindquist Machine Co. in Green Bay for the past 13 years, and at Industrial Engraving prior to that. His job took him all over the world and he totally enjoyed flying first class.
He leaves behind his wife, Stella; best little buddy, Durk Diggler; and cats, Sassafrass and Fluff Bottom; his parents, Bob and Alice Dudek, Krakow; siblings: Chris and Tim Dooley, Pulaski, Peggy Ziefle (Mark Clabots), Green Bay, David and Misty Dudek, Krakow; and many, many "Brothers" and friends. He is further survived by Stella's children: Samantha and Ken Cary, Jager Powell and Brittany West and their son, Sterling; Stella's siblings: Darren (Elizabeth) Osborn, Darryl (Gina) Osborn; her mother, Sandy Taggart; aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and his godson, Kyle (Emily) Dudek.
Jeff lived life on his own terms, and while we are sad to not have him physically here with us anymore, his free spirit is truly free now.
Friends are invited to gather with the family from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5th at Marnocha Funeral Home, Pulaski. A Celebration of Life Service will take place at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. officiating. Private family burial will take place in St. Casimir Cemetery, Krakow.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 2, 2019