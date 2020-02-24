|
|
Jeffrey Hagen
Gillett - Jeffrey Hagen, 59, Gillett, died suddenly Saturday evening, February 22, 2020 at St. Vincent ICU. He was born March 1, 1960 in Milwaukee to Marvin and Florence (Majeski) Hagen.
On July 6, 2002 he married Tammy Van Egeren at Kelly Lake. Jeff lived all of his married life in rural Gillett where he worked at Marinette Marine until retiring. He was a member of the Boilermakers Local 696.
Survivors are his wife, Tammy Hagen, Gillett; two sons, Jeffrey S. Hagen, Suring; Andrew (Sherrie) Hagen, Oconto Falls; two grandchildren, David Alstock and Serenity Hagen; six siblings, Wayne, Marvin Jr. (Sandy), Michael, Ronald (Joanne), Deborah and Daniel (Elizabeth) Hagen; his mother-in-law, Darlene Van Egeren, Oconto Falls.
He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law, Joseph Van Egeren.
Visitation will be held after 11am Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls until the time of service. Funeral services will be held 1pm Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Anthony Cemetery, Oconto Falls.
The Hagen family would like to thank St. Vincent Hospital ICU and Unity Hospice for the care and concern shown Jeff during their time together.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020