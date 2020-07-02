1/1
Jeffrey J. Zellner
1959 - 2020
Jeffrey J. Zellner

Green Bay - Jeffery J. Zellner, 60, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was born November 16, 1959, the son of Marvin and Angeline (Vanness) Zellner. Jeff graduated from Preble High School. He had been employed by Bellin Hospital and G & K. He was a Packer fan and enjoyed fishing.

He is survived by his three sons, Jason, Justin and Jerome Zellner; their mother, Cheryl Socha; his grandchildren, Clayton, Kyle, and Dezarie; a sister, Linda Phelps Zellner and a brother, Kevin (Tami) Zellner; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Tyler and his parents.

Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at Proko-Wall. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
JUL
5
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
