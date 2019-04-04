Resources
Jeffrey John Grasley

Tavernier, FL - Jeffrey John Grasley, age 54, passed away on Friday, March 9, 2019, in Tavernier, Florida. He was born August 10, 1964, in Algoma, Wisconsin to Fred and Frances (Kohlbeck) Grasley. After graduating from Algoma High School in 1982 he obtained an electrical engineering degree from Marquette University. He is survived by his father Fred (Diana), brother Steve (Jackie), sister Ellen (Rex), nephew Spencer, niece Lia, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019
