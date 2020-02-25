|
Jeffrey L. LeGare
Suamico - Jeffrey L. LeGare, 64, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was born January 21, 1956 to Lysle and Rosemary (Bienzen) LeGare. He graduated from Bay Port High School in 1974. He married Jill Valentine on September 2, 1977 and raised two children, Shawn and Jody.
Jeff spent his life working hard. Whether it be owning Long Tail Marina or owner/operator of Long Tail Transit, where he and Jill toured the country hauling boats, arguing the point that Chevys are superior to Fords and watching NASCAR. He spent his free time fishing and duck hunting with his dog Cocoa.
Jeff is survived by his wife, two children, Shawn (Sharon) LeGare and Jody (Brian) Nelson, 5 grandchildren Heather LeGare, Tasha (José) Mendoza, Katlyne LeGare, Nathan (Elen) Nelson and Zachary Nelson, 5 great-grandchildren, Edan, James, Lorena, José Jr., and Abraham, 2 sisters, Julie (Kris) Van Laanen and Jane Wold (Doug), Mother-in-law, Myra Valentine.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law Norbert (Bizz) Valentine and his duck hunting partner, Cocoa.
Honoring Jeff's wishes, there will be no service arrangements. Condolences are welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Suamico First Responders and St. Mary's Hospital Emergency Room Staff.
Jeff, we will all miss your contagious laugh!
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020