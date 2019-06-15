Services
Casperson Funeral Home - Sister Bay
10708 N. Bay Shore Drive - P.O. Box 137
Sister Bay, WI 54234
920-854-4123
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Sister Bay Moravian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Schauder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Jeffrey L. Schauder

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dr. Jeffrey L. Schauder Obituary
Dr. Jeffrey L. Schauder

Ellison Bay - Dr. Jeffrey L. Schauder passed away on June 12th at his home in Ellison Bay, Wisconsin at the age of 72, with his family at his side.

Jeff was born in Shawano, Wisconsin to a family of WWII veterans and he dedicated his life to the service of others both personally and professionally, including as a Captain in the U.S. Army. Serving Green Bay, Sturgeon Bay and the surrounding areas for most of his career, Jeff was always generous with his time and tireless in caring for others, their well-being and their happiness.

He is survived by his large, loving family and all the generations of smiles and happy people whose many lives he touched with his kindness and generosity.

Jeff's life will be honored with a funeral service held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Sister Bay Moravian Church with Pastor Kerry Krauss officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Memorials may be given in his memory for the Door County Veterans Service Council or Sister bay Moravian Church.

Casperson Funeral Home in Sister Bay is assisting the Schauder family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Jeff may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from June 15 to June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now