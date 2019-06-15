|
Dr. Jeffrey L. Schauder
Ellison Bay - Dr. Jeffrey L. Schauder passed away on June 12th at his home in Ellison Bay, Wisconsin at the age of 72, with his family at his side.
Jeff was born in Shawano, Wisconsin to a family of WWII veterans and he dedicated his life to the service of others both personally and professionally, including as a Captain in the U.S. Army. Serving Green Bay, Sturgeon Bay and the surrounding areas for most of his career, Jeff was always generous with his time and tireless in caring for others, their well-being and their happiness.
He is survived by his large, loving family and all the generations of smiles and happy people whose many lives he touched with his kindness and generosity.
Jeff's life will be honored with a funeral service held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Sister Bay Moravian Church with Pastor Kerry Krauss officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Memorials may be given in his memory for the Door County Veterans Service Council or Sister bay Moravian Church.
Casperson Funeral Home in Sister Bay is assisting the Schauder family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Jeff may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from June 15 to June 22, 2019