Jeffrey M. Hegeman
Lena - Jeffrey M. Hegeman, 66, Lena, died suddenly of natural causes Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at home. He was born January 20, 1954 in Oconto Falls to Verlyn and Beverly (Bitters) Hegeman. He attended Lena public schools, graduating from high school with the class of 1972. Following graduation, he attended NWTC for civil engineering.
On October 27, 1979 he married Susan Matel at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Stiles. Following their marriage, he started his own business, Ultra Wash and has owned and operated the business for 40 years. Jeff enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, going to North Dakota for duck and goose hunting, playing cards and traveling with family and friends. He also loved camping in the Way Dam, MI, bowling, trap shooting and supporting his children's various sports and activities.
Survivors are his wife of 40 years, Susan; their children, Charles (Keely), Douglas, Julia (Jerry) and Philip (Luke); seven grandchildren, Hayden, Lillian, Carolyn, Abigail, William, Ruthie and Kellen; his mother, Beverly Hegeman; siblings, Terry (Ann), Tim (Roxanne) and Laurie (James) Matel; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bob Matel, Judy (Gene) Hodge and Elizabeth (Joel) Palenica; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Verlyn, two sisters, infant Mary and Susan Hegeman, his in-laws, Robert and Monica Matel and two brothers-in-law, Jerry Bukiewicz and Tom Matel.
Visitation with the urn present will be taking place after 9am Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Stiles until the time of service. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12:30pm Saturday at the church with the Rev. Fr. Robert Karuhn officiating.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 20 to Mar. 1, 2020