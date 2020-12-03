Jeffrey M. Van Egeren
Green Bay - Jeffrey Van Egeren, 36, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday morning, Dec. 1, 2020, in his sleep. Born May 21, 1984, in Green Bay, he is the son of Dennis and Shirley (Herman) Van Egeren. In his youth, he loved playing soccer with the Green Bay Strikers and assisting in serving mass at Holy Cross Parish. Jeff graduated from Preble High School, Class of 2003, and received his Associates Degree from NWTC in 2005. He had worked at Perkins for many years and was currently employed at Menard's East. Jeff was an avid fan of any Wisconsin sports team, college and professional; especially the Badgers, Packers, and Brewers. He took great pride in assisting his parents in keeping the lawn and house in outstanding condition. Jeff especially enjoyed spending time with his dear nephew, Austin.
Jeff is survived by his parents Dennis and Shirley; one brother and sister-in-law, Aaron (Amy) Van Egeren; nephew and Godson, Austin; additional Godson, Kaden Mianecki; further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Bernard and Carol Herman; paternal grandparents, Francis and Bernice Van Egeren; other family members.
Visitation at Holy Cross Church, 3009 Bay Settlement Road, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, from 9-11am. Funeral Mass 11am Saturday at the church with Abbot Gary Neville, O. Praem. and Brother Jacob Sircy, O. Praem officiating with the burial in the church cemetery immediately following the mass.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions the family kindly asks that anyone in attendance please wear facemasks and observe social distancing.
Services will be live streamed on Holy Cross Parish's Facebook and YouTube channel.
Jeff's family extends a very special thank you to the caring and compassionate first responders and to the loving parish family of Holy Cross, especially Abbot Gary and Brother Jacob.
Malcore (East) Funeral Home is serving the family. Visit www.malcorefuneralhome.com
to share a condolence with the family.