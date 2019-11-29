Services
Rhodes-Charapata Crivitz - Crivitz
801 George Street
Crivitz, WI 54114
715-854-7460
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
5:00 PM
Jeffrey Thibodeau


1955 - 2019
Jeffrey Thibodeau Obituary
Jeffrey Thibodeau

Crivitz - Jeffrey Thibodeau age 64 of Crivitz, passed away on November 26, 2019. He was born to the late Donald and Josephine Thibodeau on March 21, 1955. Jeff graduated from Crivitz High School in 1973 and then joined the Airforce and Served for his country for 4 years. He married Gail Tobin on August 5, 1978. Jeff worked for the Crivitz School District for 24 years. He loved fishing and camping. Jeff also had a passion for fixing things as well as wood working. He is survived by two sons Alan (Krystal) and Matt (Dana) Thibodeau, four grandchildren Carter, Maddox, Kinley and Lauren. One brother Phil (Joan) and one sister Denise (Steve) Stewart. A special friend Denise Kahles. He was preceded in death by his wife Gail and one brother Mike. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Rhodes Charapata Funeral Home in Crivitz on Saturday December 7th from 3-5 PM. The service will be at 5 PM followed by Military Rites. In lieu of flowers please donate or gift to someone in need this holiday season.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
