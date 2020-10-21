1/1
Jelaine "Jay" Legois
1938 - 2020
Jelaine "Jay" Legois

New Franken -

Jelaine "Jay" A. Legois, 82, of New Franken, was welcomed into Heaven on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

She was born in Brown County to the late Jule J. and Ella (Jauquet) Gauthier on May 24, 1938. She married the love of her life Lawrence "Larry" Legois at St. Hubert Parish in Sugarbush on October 26, 1957. They were together, almost inseparable, for over 60 years.

She is survived by her loving husband, Larry, and their two sons Steve (Angie) Legois and Mike (Dawn) Legois; five grandchildren, Ryan (Crystal) DeBroux, Renee (Jeremy) Zimmermann, Kristin (Ryan) Kuharske, Michael (Amber) DeBroux, and Casey Legois; nine great-grandchildren, Marshall, Blake, and Chase DeBroux; Cruz, Waverly, and Finn Zimmermann; Evelyn and Olivia Kuharske; and August DeBroux; brother and sister-in-law Gary (Karen) Legois.

Jay is preceded in death by her parents, father in law and mother-in-law, Henry "Ed" and Mary (Cravillion) Legois; brother-in-law Henry "Junior" Legois; one great-granddaughter Annistin Zimmermann.

To Grandma, family was everything. She was a wonderfully devoted mother to her two sons and she was the proudest grandmother to "all her specials"- grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Grandma was strong, thoughtful, and kind. She never complained and always put others first. Everyone who knew her became a friend. She loved our grandfather in a way we all would want to be loved. As her grandchild, you felt like there was no one in this world that was more proud of you than she was, boasting of our achievements no matter how big or small.

She received loving care from Steve and Angie, allowing her to remain in her home spending every last moment right where she wanted to be, next to her "Honey". The family also expresses appreciation to the staff from Unity Hospice, especially Kristen and Dar, who provided peace and comfort to both our grandma and our family in her final months.

She had a huge presence in all our lives. Grandma Jay, we love you and will miss you every day.

A private service will be held at St. Kilian Church in New Franken in precaution of the Covid-19 virus. Burial in St. Kilian Cemetery, New Franken.

McMahon Funeral Home, Luxemburg, is assisting the Legois Family. www.mcmahonfh.com




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
October 21, 2020
My sympathies to the Legois family. My mom talked of Jay often. I remember going to visit her with mom to see her beautiful Christmas village. Sending warm thoughts and prayers from our family to yours.
Kathy VanDeHey (Barbiaux)
