Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
6021 University Ave
Madison, WI 53705
(608) 238-8406
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Jenah (Cousineau) Ulrich, 42, died October 23, 2019, surrounded by family and friends due to complications with cancer. Born on September 2 to Raymond and Barbara Cousineau, Jenah was a graduate of Green Bay Southwest High School and University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Jenah married Matthew Ulrich on July 26, 2002. Jenah was preceded in death by her daughters, Katie and Chloe. She is survived by her husband Matthew and daughter Lillian; parents Raymond and Barbara Cousineau; brother Joe Cousineau, wife Deanna, and children Ryan (Kaylie), Braden, and Mikayla; brother Kevin Cousineau, children Noah and Lydia, and their mother Jennifer Cousineau; parents-in-laws Kenneth and Christine Ulrich; brother-in-law Andrew Ulrich, wife Beth and children John and George; many cousins, aunts, uncles, and chosen family. A visitation will be held Friday, November 1, from 4-8 p.m. at the Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison WI. A celebration of life will be held in Jenah's honor on Saturday, November 2, at 10:00 a.m. at the Cress Center, with visitation from 9am until the time of service. Friends and family are strongly encouraged to dress in bright colors to match Jenah's vibrant personality. In lieu of flowers, Jenah wished for people to consider donations to the Madison Ballet at www.madisonballet.org/forjenah.

Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
