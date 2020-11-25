1/1
Jennie J. Vandervest
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jennie J. Vandervest

Green Bay - Jennie J. Vandervest, 94, Green Bay, peacefully departed her earthly life November 24, 2020 blessed in these times to have family at her side. Born on January 26, 1926, in Champion, she is the daughter of the late John and Julia (Theys) Vanness; she married Irwin W. Vandervest on June 26, 1948 at St. Joseph Church, Champion. Together they built their home in Green Bay in 1954 where they joined SS. Peter and Paul Parish. During their 50 year marriage they enjoyed their homes, gardening, playing cards with family and friends, and traveling. Their favorite trips were with the Peninsula Belgian-American Club to Belgium where they made strong and lasting friendships. Jennie always enjoyed speaking Walloon.

She is survived by her daughter Cheryl (Dick) Pigeon; two grandchildren, Gina (Andrew) Knuth, and Steven (Stacey) Pigeon; three great grandsons, Vincent Knuth, Henry Pigeon, and Connor Pigeon.

The last of her generation, she was preceded in death by her husband Irwin in 1998; her brother, Alvin (Eleanor) Vaness; Merrill (Evelyn) Vandervest; Elmer (Florence) Vandervest; Marie (Elmer) Renier; and James (Arlene) Vandervest.

Visitation at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 710 N. Baird St., Saturday, November 28, from 10 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Entombment at Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum.

The family wishes to thank the dedicated staff at Bornemann Nursing Home for their long-term care, patience, and kindness; and Unity Hospice during this especially difficult time under pandemic circumstances.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-432-5579
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Malcore Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved