Jennie J. VandervestGreen Bay - Jennie J. Vandervest, 94, Green Bay, peacefully departed her earthly life November 24, 2020 blessed in these times to have family at her side. Born on January 26, 1926, in Champion, she is the daughter of the late John and Julia (Theys) Vanness; she married Irwin W. Vandervest on June 26, 1948 at St. Joseph Church, Champion. Together they built their home in Green Bay in 1954 where they joined SS. Peter and Paul Parish. During their 50 year marriage they enjoyed their homes, gardening, playing cards with family and friends, and traveling. Their favorite trips were with the Peninsula Belgian-American Club to Belgium where they made strong and lasting friendships. Jennie always enjoyed speaking Walloon.She is survived by her daughter Cheryl (Dick) Pigeon; two grandchildren, Gina (Andrew) Knuth, and Steven (Stacey) Pigeon; three great grandsons, Vincent Knuth, Henry Pigeon, and Connor Pigeon.The last of her generation, she was preceded in death by her husband Irwin in 1998; her brother, Alvin (Eleanor) Vaness; Merrill (Evelyn) Vandervest; Elmer (Florence) Vandervest; Marie (Elmer) Renier; and James (Arlene) Vandervest.Visitation at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 710 N. Baird St., Saturday, November 28, from 10 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Entombment at Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum.The family wishes to thank the dedicated staff at Bornemann Nursing Home for their long-term care, patience, and kindness; and Unity Hospice during this especially difficult time under pandemic circumstances.