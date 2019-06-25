|
Jennifer Lynn (Kropp) Siebers passed Sunday, June 16, 2019 under the care of family; her friend, Mike Henry; and Hospice.
She was born on December 12, 1972 and was the daughter of Linda Jenquine and Robert Kropp. She graduated from Appleton East High School, then went onto college in Wausau, WI. Jennifer always wore a big welcoming smile, and with her friendly personality she never met a stranger. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Jennifer is survived by daughters, Abigail Siebers, Elizabeth Siebers; former husband, Jeff Siebers; a sister, Sarah (Kropp) Dougherty; nephew, Koen Dougherty; mother, Linda Jenquine; two half-brothers, Jesse Kropp, Henry Kropp (Becky); stepmother, Patricia (LeMere) Kropp; grandmother, Margaret Kropp; aunts, Susan Gilson (Wayne), Sandra Sheedy (Mark), Laurie Shepardson (Guy); dear friend, Michael Henry, as well as many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Kropp; grandfather, Merlin Kropp; grandparents, Marvin and Elsie Jenquine; and cousin, Tyler Sheedy.
A memorial celebration of Jennifer's life will be at St. John the Baptist Church, 2597 Glendale Ave, Green Bay, WI 54313 at 12:00pm on Friday, June 28, 2019. The family will be receiving friends prior to the service from 10am-12pm at the church.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 25, 2019