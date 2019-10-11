Services
1954 - 2019
Jennifer Ruby Obituary
Jennifer Ruby

Green Bay - Jennifer Ann Ruby, of Green Bay, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the age of 65 years. Jennifer was born March 8, 1954 in Green Bay, Wisconsin to the late Donald and Virginia Walker. She graduated from Ashwaubenon High School in 1972. Jennifer married the love of her life, Mark in June of 1972. Jennifer and Mark were blessed with two children that they adored.

Jennifer enjoyed collecting frog sculptures, stuffed animals, fishing, swimming, playing cards with their best-friends Dave and Frannie, bowling and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

Jennifer is survived by her husband, Mark; children, Mark (Peggy) Ruby and Amy Lynn (Jason) Fudala; grandchildren, Courtney, Ashley, Brianna, Alice Rose, and Beau; brothers, James and Thomas Walker; and best-friends, Dave and Frannie. She is further survived by her great-grandchildren, feline companion, Ginger, other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Linda Konkel; Mark's parents, William and Geraldine Ruby; and sister-in-law, Jeri Lynn.

Jennifer's family would like to thank Aurora Hospice and especially Carrie, Jessica, and Stephanie for all their dedicated, compassionate care given to Jennifer.

Per Jennifer's wishes, private services were held.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
