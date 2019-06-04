|
Jennifer VanDeHei
Suamico -
Jennifer (Brasch) VanDeHei, 44, Suamico, passed away Wednesday May 29, 2019 after a heroic battle with cancer. She was born February 24, 1975 to James and Donajane Brasch. She was a graduate of West De Pere High School and worked at UnitedHealthcare for 25 years.
Jen was selfless, generous and patient. She was compassionate and cared about others. She loved gatherings with friends and family as well as scrapbooking and photography. She loved all things outdoors especially gardening, kayaking, snowmobiling, hiking, boating, auto racing, camping, skiing and golfing.
Her sense of humor will be missed, and her persistent positivity has been an inspiration to everyone. Cancer stole her from us way too soon, but she met many wonderful people along the way including amazing doctors, nurses, and various people who shared their stories and encouragement. Her illness brought our family closer together. So many great friends showed their love, helpfulness and generosity.
Jen is survived by her husband Tim VanDeHei and daughter Rachel VanDeHei. Parents Jim and Donajane (Skall) Brasch. Siblings; Jeff (fiancé Kate), Jeremy (Juliet), Jesse, and Jaime. Tim's family; Ken (Dolores) VanDeHei, Tammy (Ben) Hock, Sandy (Chris) Berg, as well as nieces and nephews; Mason, Gabriella, Connor, Josh, Emma, Ryan, and Megan, Aunts and Uncles; Sue (Bill) Rice, Randy Brasch, and Sandy (Jim) Halverson.
Jen was preceded in death by her uncle Ricky Brasch, and grandparents; Raymond (Margaret) Brasch, and Don (Jane) Skall.
Friends may call after 3:00PM Thursday June 6, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, De Pere, until the Mass of Christian Burial at 7:00PM with Fr. James Neilson O.Praem. officiating. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family.
In Lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Jennifer's name at Fox Communities Credit Union. 2525 Lineville Rd. Suamico, WI 54313
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 4, 2019