Jennings "Jocko" Rader
Sturgeon Bay - Jennings "Jocko" Rader, 87, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on Nov. 18, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay. He was born April 4, 1932 in Sturgeon Bay to Jennings and Grace (Hoerres) Rader Sr. On Jan. 10, 1953 he married Janet Marie Seiler in Sturgeon Bay.
He is survived by his wife, 3 children, Cynthia (Jack) Gigstead, Sturgeon Bay; Scott Rader, New Berlin; and Stacy (Hans) Maricle, Fox Crossing; 4 grandchildren, Jeffrey Gigstead, Sturgeon Bay; Christina Gigstead, New York City; Briana (David) Sikir, Chicago; and Brittany (Greg) Rader-Climer, St. Louis, MO; in-laws, John (Joan) Seiler, Sturgeon Bay; Keitha Seiler, Sturgeon Bay; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Jim Seiler.
Funeral services with military honors will be conducted at 12:00 noon on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church with the Rev. Joel Sauer officiating. Burial will be in Schumacher Cemetery. Friends may call at the Forbes Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay on Friday, Nov. 22, from 2:00 - 7:00 pm and at the church on Saturday from 10:00 am until the time of service. To celebrate Jocko's love of sports, everyone is invited to wear their favorite sports apparel to both the visitation and the funeral. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his name.
Special thanks to the nurses and staff on the 7th floor at St. Vincent Hospital, Dr. Kendra Marsh-Kates, Dr. Kelton Reitz and his nurses Lucy and Danielle for the wonderful care and support.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019