Jenny A. Deprey
Green Bay - Jenny A. Deprey, 41, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by friends and family on Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was born on June 24, 1978 to Theresa Deprey.
Jenny loved to spend most of her time with her nieces and nephews. She also loved her cats, Princess and Sparkey. Jenny worked as a CNA at the Brown County Treatment Center as well as a manager at McDonald's; her coworkers were like her family. Jenny loved to spend time up north and being at the lake. She loved to travel throughout the country and made many memories along the way.
She is survived by her mother, Theresa; brother Jeromy (Rachel) Deprey and family and sister Jamie (Keith Falish) Deprey and family; nieces and nephews: Jeffrey Deprey, Alex Falish, Kenzie Deprey, Aiden Deprey and great niece, Peyton Hope. She is further survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins and one amazing best friend, Lori Rogers.
Jenny was preceded in death by her grandparents, Anthony and Lorraine Deprey along with several aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be held at Newcomer Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave) Tuesday, June 16 from 4 pm to 7 pm. A memorial service will follow at 7 pm. To leave an online condolence please visit www.newcomergreenbay.com.
Jenny's family would like to thank the Bellin Cancer Team, Unity Hospice and many of Jenny's friends for the great care and compassion they provided to both Jenny and her family during this time.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 8 to Jun. 13, 2020.