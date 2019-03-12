Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ashwaubenon Lanes
2929 Allied St.
Green Bay, WI
View Map
Green Bay - Jenny Jo (Ritter) Selissen passed away on March 6, 2019 in Green Bay. She was born May 27, 1962, in Green Bay, to Donald and Jean (Munson) Ritter. She was a 1980 graduate of East High School, where she enjoyed playing first-chair viola for the orchestra.

In her youth, she worked at Larsen Canning Factory, where she took pride in excelling as a female in a male-dominated industry. It was at Larsen's where she met the love of her life, Kim Selissen. Together they shared 32 years of marriage.

She was a talented artist and musician. She continued to enjoy playing viola throughout her life. She will be remembered for her humor, her strength, her intelligence, and the abundance of love and pride she had for her family. She had a deep compassion for animals, and she rescued and rehabilitated countless animals, including cats, dogs, rabbits, and birds, throughout her 56 years. She believed strongly in democracy and would want to encourage everyone to use their voice by voting in every election.

She is survived by her husband, Kim Selissen; daughters, April (Brian) Bongle and Emily (Brandon Short) Selissen; granddaughter, Zelda Short; grandson (due in July), Benjamin Bongle; sisters, Amy (Bill) Keane and Julie (Marty) Thiel; brother, John Ritter; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Jean (Munson) Ritter; father, Donald Ritter; father-in-law, Gerald Selissen; mother-in-law, Patricia (Ferguson) Selissen; infant son, Benjamin Selissen; and her two beloved mastiffs, Ben and Louie.

All are welcome to a celebration of Jenny's life, which will be held at Ashwaubenon Lanes (2929 Allied St., Green Bay) on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019
