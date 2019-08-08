|
Jerald Hauser
Neenah - Jerald Allen Hauser of Neenah passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Jerald was born on January 24, 1941 to the late Russell and Verne Hauser in Antigo, WI. He was a Special Education Professor at St. Norbert College where he supervised student teachers during their internships and founded a summer school program-Education Power Workshop for underprivileged Native American students to have the opportunity to come to the college and see what the campus was all about and to encourage them to believe in themselves. Jerald was a phenomenal poet; his work was published numerous times. Jerald met and married his first wife, Suzanne while getting his masters degree the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and had they had two beautiful daughters together; Suzanne passed away February 2001. He was fortunate to have found love again with Carol at a poetry reading in 2004 and they married July 23, 2005 at the Old St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Jerald was the cherished husband of Carol. Devoted dad to Jennifer (Tom) Hauser Olejniczak and Lori (Scott) Allaire. Wonderful step-dad to Michele Cathers, Theresa (Beth) Mitchell, Jennifer Cathers, and Erin Berrens. Loving grandpa to Lila, Grace, Daniel, Camille, Jack, Lucas, and Rayna. Beloved brother of Thomas Hauser and Barbara (Tom) Anderson.
A Memorial Gathering will take place on Saturday, August 10 at ST. NORBERT PARISH AT OLD ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, 123 Grant St., De Pere, from 10-11:45 AM. A Celebration of Jerald's Life will follow at 12 PM (NOON).
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019