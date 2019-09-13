|
|
Jeremy Alan Knope
Green Bay - Jeremy Alan Knope, 43, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. He was born on July 6, 1976, in Oconto to Jeffrey Knope and Cynthia Pogrant. Life will never be the same.
Jeremy attended Oconto Falls High School. He worked at Leja Distributing in Abrams as a manager and recently enrolled at NWTC to get an associate degree in IT.
Jeremy met the love of his life, Danna, five years ago and would have been celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary on Sept 18, 2019.
Jeremy loved being outdoors, especially being up north on his UTV with his wife and puppies, Zoey and Hemi. He was a wonderful handyman and liked working on vehicles. Jeremy enjoyed making people laugh. He knew how to have a good time and was always there to lend a hand or give unsolicited advice.
He wouldn't want to be painted in an unfair light but wouldn't want anyone to know he had a heart of gold under his hard exterior. Those few whom he let into his inner circle knew how lucky they were to have him in their lives. He loved his family whole-heartedly, and they loved him.
Three years ago, he established Trail Ride for a Cure which helped raise money for the . Their most recent ride was on August 18.
Jeremy's selflessness extended beyond his own life, as he chose to be a tissue and organ donor helping to heal and save other's lives.
Jeremy is survived by his wife, Danna; his parents, Jeffrey (Annette) Knope and Cynthia (Jeffrey) Pogrant; daughter, Trinity Wilson; stepsons, Brendon Ward and Jacob Van Dyck; siblings Kimberly (Jereme) Courchaine; step-siblings, Amanda (Brent) Thompson, Nicole (Chad) Engel, Kim Winkler, Dana (Wesley) Schubert, Jeffrey (Kayla) Pogrant; father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Anne Zillmer; sisters-in-law, Laura Havers and Cindy (Bob) Ley; brother-in-law, Brian (Samantha) Ward; paternal grandmother, Geraldine Knope; maternal grandmother, Harriet Trepanier; Godson, Cole MacDonald; friend, Wayne Leja; nieces, nephews, both his dogs - whom he loved more than most people, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Roger Knope; maternal grandfather, Roland Trepanier; and father-in-law, Galen Ward.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 9 a.m. to 12 noon Saturday, September 14; followed by the Funeral Service at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeremy's name to the .
A special thank you to the first responders who brought Jeremy to the hospital and to the staff of Bellin Hospital for their sincere and compassionate care given to Jeremy and his family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019