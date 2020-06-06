Jeri "Gokey" GauthierAbrams - Jeri "Gokey" Gauthier, 78, Abrams went on a kayak river and trout stream in the sky on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 following a courageous eight year battle with cancer. He left this earth, but not our hearts. He was born November 6, 1941 in Oconto Falls to Xavier and Gladys (Exferd) Gauthier. Jeri had many wonderful memories and stories of growing up in Oconto Falls about the many hours spent camping, fishing and swimming down by the river with his friends. Following graduation from Oconto Falls High School, Jeri enlisted in the US Army and served during the Vietnam War, receiving the Purple Heart. Upon his honorable discharge as Sgt. E5, he returned to Wisconsin and eventually graduated from UWGB with his BS degree in business. Jeri was also a proud member of the Oconto County DAV Chapter #45 for many years.On August 6, 1977 he married his "Sweetie", Sandy Scheffen and a new adventure began. He owned and operated Gokey's Bar (on the loop) for 19 years and often commented, he didn't make much money but the friendships made were priceless. It was a common theme throughout his life as family and friends meant everything to Jeri. His friends fondly referred to him as MacGyver because he was always creating or fixing something. Jeri had too many hobbies and interests to mention all of them but a few were, camping, fishing, target practice, kayaking, playing guitar and driving his tractor which he named Wylie Coyote. He finished his working career working for McDermid Trucking in Oconto Falls and always believed it was the best job he ever had.He leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Sandy "Sweetie" Gauthier; four brothers and two sisters, Neil Gauthier, Lona (Dave) Gregorich, Ron (Marilyn) Gauthier, Allen (Berdie) Gauthier, Carol VanDonsel and Terry (Denise) Gauthier; his in-laws, Doug (Gay) Scheffen, Gary (Cheryl) Scheffen, Jack Schefffen, Rick (Sally) Scheffen and Pat Rollings; many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Dave VanDonsel.Visitation with the urn present will take place after 9am Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls until the time of service. Funeral services will be held 1pm Thursday at the funeral home with Pastor Gary Olson officiating. Military honors will follow at the funeral home.The Gauthier family would like to thank Dr. Hari and his staff at Froedtert Hospital, Dr. Bayer and Ruth Bloesl, Dr. Lozada-Cruz and her staff at the Green Bay VA Clinic, Bellin Cancer Clinic and the 4th floor staff at Bellin Hospital. They are proof there are angels here on earth.