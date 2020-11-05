JeriLyn (McLimans) Crabbe
Green Bay - JeriLyn (McLimans) Crabbe, 78, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was born on March 10, 1942 in Chicago to John and Helen McLimans.
She attended Green Bay West High School. On February 8, 1958, JeriLyn married John "Gunny" Crabbe.
She loved horses, tending her beautiful flower garden and especially spending time with her grandchildren. She loved playing and listening to music. JeriLyn was a meticulous person in every aspect of her life. She was a collector of art and enjoyed her motorcycles and corvettes.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Gunny; children, Brent (Peggy) Crabb; and TeriLyn Crabb; grandchildren, Tiffany Duff and Max Trepanier; great-grandson, Gordon; sister, Renee Despins; and sister-in-law, Sharon Crabb.
Jerilyn was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, David McLimans.
In accordance to her wishes, no services will be held. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family.
A special thank you to the staff of Woodside Nursing Home, especially Kimmy, Krista and Denise. A thank you is also extended to her neighbors, Dale and Shelly. An additional thank you to the family of Roger and Pat Van Hemelryk. Everyone's care and support were greatly appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
in JeriLyn's name.