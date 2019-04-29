|
|
Jermaine Blean
Green Bay - Jermaine K. Blean, 94, Green Bay, passed away surrounded by her family on the evening of Thursday, February 21, 2019.
Family and friends may visit on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory, 305 N. Tenth St, De Pere. A Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 AM.
On May 15, 2019 a Celebration of Life will occur in Erie, IL where Jermaine and Jim will be laid to rest together. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send condolences to the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 29 to May 5, 2019