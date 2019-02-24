Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Jermaine K. Blean


Green Bay - Jermaine K. Blean, 94, Green Bay, passed away surrounded by her family on the evening of Thursday, February 21, 2019. She was born March 1, 1924 in Warroad, MN to the late Harry B. and Violet (Hunter) Stoskopf.

Jermaine worked as a machinist for many companies but her life was being a homemaker. She loved cleaning, being as organized as possible and an absolutely amazing cook. In the winter Jermaine and Jim would travel to Texas and enjoy all that Texas gave to them; the friends and the excursions.

Jermaine is survived by her daughters: Kay Krull and Barb Krull; Jim's children: Judy Valentine, Janis (Terry) Blean-Kachigan, Jim (Lori) Blean, and Joel (Carolyn) Blean; her many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister Margie Keeney of Warroad, MN; brother Jack (Anita) Stoskopf of Eagle River, WI; and her nieces and nephews.

Jermaine was preceded in death by her husband James "Jim" Blean in 2016.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send condolences to Jermaine's family.

Jermaine's family cannot say enough about the love given and returned to Jermaine from the staff at Age Well, also to Unity Hospice for their care, compassion, and love they gave to her. You will not be forgotten for all you have done.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019
