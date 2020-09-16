1/1
Jerome Binder
1928 - 2020
Jerome Binder

Green Bay - Jerome Binder, 92, Green Bay, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was born on July 5, 1928, in Marshfield to Joseph and Eleanor (Goldbach) Binder.

Jerome served with the U.S. Army from January 8, 1951 until January 8, 1953 during the Korean War. Jerome was a truck driver for Armour and Co. from 1956 to 1963. He married Geraldine Stauss in 1959. Later in 1959 they moved from Crandon to Green Bay. In 1963 he was hired by Supervalu where he worked until his retirement in 1990. Later he started with Fleet Farm, working from there from November, 1999 until his final retirement in 2011.

Jerome was a member of St. Agnes parish. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, and spending time at the cottage in Pella.

Survivors include two children, Karen (Randy) Simpson and Daniel (Deana) Binder; granddaughter, Stefanie Binder; grandson, Michael Young; granddaughter, Tiffany (Justin) Kraeger; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Carol Phillips and Margie Wilhelm; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, brother and sister-in-law, Leroy (Evelyn) Binder; brothers-in-law, Glen Phillips and Francis Wilhelm.

Visitation will be at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 Ninth St., from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Rev. Patrick Beno officiating. Those in attendance are required to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Entombment will be in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
SEP
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
