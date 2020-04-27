Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Jerome "Jerry" Buss Jr.

Jerome "Jerry" Buss Jr. Obituary
Jerome "Jerry" Buss Jr.

De Pere - Jerome "Jerry" Buss Jr., 61, of De Pere, beloved wife of Barbara (Ehnerd) Buss, departed this life unexpectedly on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his home.

Jerry was born on February 28, 1959 in Green Bay son of the late Jerome Buss Sr. and Delores (Coppens) Buss. He was employed for Cellynne / Sofidel for 23 years until he was no longer able to work. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and grilling out. He had a great love for nature and wildlife. He was a devoted husband, step father and step grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara and two children: a daughter Angela (Derik) Kosmicki and her children, Evy, Tommy, and Connor, and a son, Jason Buss. Jerry also leaves his step-daughters: Kizzy Delgado Saldana, Marlina Saldana, Katie Arvizu Fuentes, and Cassandra (Omar) Hernandez. Jerry leaves his siblings: Henry Buss, Sandra Buss, and James Buss, along with his step grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Jerry is preceded in death by a son.

Due to the current health restrictions surrounding the COVID 19 Virus, a celebration of life is being planned at a later date. Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To share a memory please visit :

www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020
