Jerome D. Anderson
Two Rivers - Jerome D. Anderson, 90, Two Rivers, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. He was born on July 29, 1930, in Two Rivers to Arthur and Hattie (Radtke) Anderson. Jerome most recently resided at Marla Vista Assisted Living in Green Bay.
Jerome graduated from Washington High School in Two Rivers. He worked at Hamilton Manufacturing Company and then for Chicago and Northwestern Railroad for over 35 years as an operator station agent, serving the areas of Oostburg, Wabeno, Manitowoc, Green Bay, and retired from Butler Station in Milwaukee.
Jerome was a longtime member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Oneida St. He was a lifelong Packer, Brewer, and Buck fan.
Survivors include his brother, James Anderson, Two Rivers; three sisters: Lois (Richard) Juul, Oconomowoc; Arlene Fairley, West Virginia; and Gail Stoer, Two Rivers; a special nephew, David (Linda) Cigler; and many other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three siblings, David Anderson, Ruth (Francis) Lodel and Dorothy (John Sr.) Cigler; brother-in-law, Dr. George Fairley; and nephew, John Cigler Jr.
A private graveside service will be held at Forest View Cemetery, Two Rivers. Blaney Funeral Home, Green Bay is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlandyFuneralHome.com
The family extends a special thank you to the nurses and staff at St. Mary's Hospital and Marla Vista Assisted Living.