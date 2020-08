Jerome "Jerry" Dennis LeahyGreen Bay - Jerome "Jerry" Dennis Leahy, 93, Green Bay passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at a local Nursing Home.Gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, 140 S. Monroe Avenue. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Brian Belongia officiating.A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition.