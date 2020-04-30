Services
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
101 Canal Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
920-788-3321
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Laack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome "Jerry" Laack

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerome "Jerry" Laack Obituary
Jerome "Jerry" Laack

Greenleaf - Jerome "Jerry" Laack, age 83, of Greenleaf, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020, after complications from a stroke. He was born on November 19, 1936, son of the late Harry and Eleanor (Schwalenberg) Laack.

Jerry married Arlene Arnoldussen on July 12, 1956 and they built many memories and a family together. After Arlene's passing in 2011, he found happiness and companionship with his fiance, Lucy.

Jerry always lived life to the fullest. He was a hard-working man, owning and operating Jerry Laack Cheese in De Pere for many years. He loved his old car collection, traveling and the many gambling trips. Jerry was an active member of More-Green Investment Club, EZ Riders Snowmobile Club and Greenleaf Lions Club. He enjoyed a good conversation, always had a story to tell and a laugh to go with it.

Countless memories were made with family and friends at the cottage in Lakewood. Jerry spent time in Florida during the winter as well. His faith was very important and was an active member of Alleluia Lutheran Church in Greenleaf. Jerry loved time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Jerry is survived by his children: Jeffrey (Lynn) Laack, Mark Laack, Kim (Jeff) Vander Heiden, Kristy (Shawn) Wurzer, and Terry (Jesse) Hockers; grandchildren: Kristin, Connor, Mason, Mitchell, Courtney, Mariah, Kevin, Justine, Jordan, Bailey, Kaitlyn and Jacob; fiance, Lucy; siblings: Frederick (Anna) Laack, Donna (Douglas) Geyso and Mary Hermsen; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene; parents, Harry and Eleanor Laack; brother-in-law, Ken Hermsen.

Due to the state mandated guidelines, a private outdoor prayer service will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Family and close friends who would like to pay their final respects can do so from their vehicles in the parking lot of Alleluia Lutheran Church, 6725 Elmro Road, Greenleaf, WI. The Pastor will have an amplified microphone for those in their vehicles to hear. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerome's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -