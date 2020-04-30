|
Jerome "Jerry" Laack
Greenleaf - Jerome "Jerry" Laack, age 83, of Greenleaf, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020, after complications from a stroke. He was born on November 19, 1936, son of the late Harry and Eleanor (Schwalenberg) Laack.
Jerry married Arlene Arnoldussen on July 12, 1956 and they built many memories and a family together. After Arlene's passing in 2011, he found happiness and companionship with his fiance, Lucy.
Jerry always lived life to the fullest. He was a hard-working man, owning and operating Jerry Laack Cheese in De Pere for many years. He loved his old car collection, traveling and the many gambling trips. Jerry was an active member of More-Green Investment Club, EZ Riders Snowmobile Club and Greenleaf Lions Club. He enjoyed a good conversation, always had a story to tell and a laugh to go with it.
Countless memories were made with family and friends at the cottage in Lakewood. Jerry spent time in Florida during the winter as well. His faith was very important and was an active member of Alleluia Lutheran Church in Greenleaf. Jerry loved time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Jerry is survived by his children: Jeffrey (Lynn) Laack, Mark Laack, Kim (Jeff) Vander Heiden, Kristy (Shawn) Wurzer, and Terry (Jesse) Hockers; grandchildren: Kristin, Connor, Mason, Mitchell, Courtney, Mariah, Kevin, Justine, Jordan, Bailey, Kaitlyn and Jacob; fiance, Lucy; siblings: Frederick (Anna) Laack, Donna (Douglas) Geyso and Mary Hermsen; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene; parents, Harry and Eleanor Laack; brother-in-law, Ken Hermsen.
Due to the state mandated guidelines, a private outdoor prayer service will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Family and close friends who would like to pay their final respects can do so from their vehicles in the parking lot of Alleluia Lutheran Church, 6725 Elmro Road, Greenleaf, WI. The Pastor will have an amplified microphone for those in their vehicles to hear. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020