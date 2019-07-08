|
|
Jerome Lee Bramschreiber
Oconto Falls - 09/25/1933 ~ 06/30/2019
Dr. Jerome "Jerry" Bramschreiber, 85, was raised in Oconto Falls, Wisconsin where he was an accomplished athlete and Eagle Scout. He attended the University of Wisconsin on a football scholarship but later transferred to Capital University in Ohio where he met his wife of 57 years, Marion Woelke. After graduating, Jerry went to medical school in Cincinnati. He practiced medicine for 10 years in Green Bay before moving to Colorado in 1973. He practiced internal medicine and gastroenterology in Colorado Springs for 24 years.
Jerry loved fine wood-working, travelling, skiing, his dogs, bicycling, and cooking. He was an avid sports fan and particularly loved the Packers, Broncos, and Rockies.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Marion, and his brother Lowell. He is survived by his sisters Carol (Dick) Helstad of Oconto Falls and Julie (Dave Bach) Bramschreiber of Lawrence, Kansas. He is also survived by daughter Kristi Kindred of Colorado Springs, sons Jeffrey (Cynthia) of Oklahoma, Eric (Marleen) of Colorado Springs, Terry (Carol) of Colorado Springs, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Services will be July 17 in Colorado Springs.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 8 to July 9, 2019