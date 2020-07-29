Jerome "Jerry" M. Fuller
Alabama formerly of Green Bay - Jerome "Jerry" M. Fuller, 81, long time Green Bay residence, passed away unexpectedly on July 11, 2020 in Foley, Alabama while surrounded by his family. Born on Feb. 1, 1939 in Fifield, WI, he is the youngest of ten children born to Francis and Hildegarde (Schuller) Fuller. After graduating from East High School, Jerry entered the U.S. Army. After returning from service, he married his high school sweetheart, Audrey "Bunny" Kuske, on Jan. 3, 1959, at Saints Peter and Paul Church. Jerry had worked as a Control Electrician for Wisconsin Public Service, retiring in 1999 after 38 years of faithful service. Jerry enjoyed woodworking, fixing whatever needed attention, and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. After Audrey retired from her job, the couple moved to Alabama where they reside today.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 61 years, Audrey; three children and their spouses, late son, Dave Fuller and his son, Tyler (Jessica); son, Mike and Sandy Fuller, Green Bay and their children, Jeremy (Tami), Andrea (Matt), Jason (Becky), Kristina (Ryne) and Marissa (Michael); daughter, Lisa (Steve) Dobratz, Shawano and their children, Kaitlyn and Olivia; 12 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Gennie Hansson, Modesto, California, Charlotte Befay, Lillian, Alabama, and Sue Thompson, Tomahawk, WI; sister-in-law, Germaine Kaye, Green Bay; other relatives and many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by one son, Dave; his brothers and sisters; Marie, Virginia, Francis "Pat", Jeanette, Donald "Donny", and Robert "Bob"; and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law.
To keep our friends and family safe a private service was held at St. Agnes Church with Rev. Patrick C. Beno officiating. Inurnment in Fort Howard Memorial Park.
The family asks that you remember Jerry and his family with a prayer.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, please make a donation to a charity of your choice
, or exercise an act of kindness for someone in memory of Jerry.