Green Bay - Jerome Joseph Mincheski, 81, Green Bay passed away on, Sunday, (Flag Day) June 14, 2020, at Bellin Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. Jerry was born on September 22, 1938 in Green Bay, the son of the late Stanley and Jennie (Piontek) Mincheski and grew up in Eaton. He attended SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Grade School, and attended Luxemburg High School. Jerry served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1956 until his honorable discharge in 1958. He was a truck driver for Armour Meats for many years.

Jerry is survived by his children: Lynn Mincheski, Karla (John) Strenski, Michael (Kelli) Mincheski, six grandchildren: Nicole (Ray) Shanle, Brenna Strenski, Jacob, Joseph, Seda and Justin Mincheski, two sisters: Irene Steffel, Stella Jerovetz. He is further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and many good friends.

He was preceded in death by his former wife: Gail Mincheski, 1 sister and 3 brothers-in-law: Alice (Dave) Goral, Joseph "Jr" Steffel, Clarence Jerovetz, 1 brother and 1 sister-in-law: Richard (Mary Ann) Mincheski, his God Parents: Joe Piontek and Emily Danelski

In accordance with Jerry's wishes a Graveside Service will be held at SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Cemetery, 3077 S. County Road T on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. Military Honor Rites will immediately follow. In Lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his name. Our family would prefer you to be there in spirit because of the Covid-19 Pandemic. If you do attend, please wear a mask and social distance. Thank you for understanding.








Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
