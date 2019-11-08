|
Jerome Muck
Bonduel - Jerome "Jerry" Edward Muck, age 78, of Bonduel, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Appleton Medical Center with his wife of 53 years, Sandra, by his side. Jerry very privately fought a 2 ½ year courageous battle with pancreatic and liver cancer using conventional and Integrative Medicine. Jerry worked for Bonduel State Bank for nearly 40 years, where he became President in 1987, until his retirement in December of 2011.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Sandy, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral service for Jerry will be held at 11:00 am, on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church at 1254 S. Union Street, Shawano, WI 54166 with Rev. Scott Ludford officiating. Internment will take place in Restlawn Memorial Park in Wausau at 2:00 pm, on Monday, November 18, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the church and again on Saturday from 10:00 am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers a memorial in Jerry's name can be given to the , Zion Lutheran Church, or a . www.swedbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019