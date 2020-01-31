|
|
Jerome "Jerry" Nies
Brillion - Jerome "Jerry" Nies, age 95, of Brillion, passed away on Wednesday evening, January 29, 2020 at Brillion West Haven.
Jerry was born on May 28, 1924 on the home farm in Morrison, son of the late Anton and Anastasia (Kane) Nies. He was a graduate of Wrightstown High School, class of 1942. Jerry served our country in the United States Army during World War II. On January 29, 1946, he married Bernadine "Bernie" Kabat at St. Mary Catholic Church in Greenleaf. She preceded him in death on October 10, 2007. Jerry started his career as a farmer, went on to work at the Brillion Iron Works, and then he and Bernie bought and ran Nies' Bar, later called JB Lounge. He was a member of the American Legion Post 126 of Brillion, Holy Family Catholic Church, Calumet County Tavern League, and the Brillion Lions Club. He played cards, and in their younger years, Jerry and Bernie biked, walked, golfed, and went on vacations. Jerry loved people and was very social, and he especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his children and in-laws: Dale (Cheri) Nies, Betty Nies, all of Brillion, and Diane (Daniel) Cross of West Jackson Port; grandchildren: Victoria (Tim) Giesseman of Appleton, Brian Nies, Christopher (Jennifer) Nies all of Brillion, Neal (Melissa) Cross of Minnetonka, MN and Calsey (Joshua) Miller of Bremertown, WA; great-grandchildren: Josh and Emily Giesseman, Kaicin Nies-Carter, and Cailey and Helena Nies; two sisters: Florence Kabat of Kaukauna and Ellen Farrell of Grafton; one sister-in-law: Rosella Nies of Depere; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Frank and Caroline Kabat, his siblings and in-laws: Marie (Clarence) Diny, Robert (Dorothy) Nies, William (Lucy) Nies, Joseph Nies, and Bernard Nies, and other relatives.
Funeral Mass will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Brillion. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be Rev. Tom Pomeroy. Burial will be in Holy Family Catholic Church Cemetery, Brillion.
Friends may call at the church on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
The family would like to thank the caring Staff of West Haven, Brillion Ambulance Service and all family and friends who have reached out to the Nies family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020