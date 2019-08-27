|
Jerome O. Tews, 77, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019. He was born September 19, 1941 in Polar, Wisconsin to Arthur and Emilie (Fischer) Tews. Jerry graduated with high honors from Antigo High School in 1960. Following a short tenure as a student at the University of Wisconsin- Wausau, he enlisted in the United States Air Force in March 1961 and proudly served his country for 8 years.
On August 12, 1961 Jerry married his high school sweetheart, Mary K. Ceronsky, at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, IL. Upon honorable discharge, the couple moved to the Green Bay area. Jerry was employed at Wisconsin Public Service Corporation, briefly in the Distribution Planning Department and later in the Real Estate Department for over 32 years, retiring in 2002. While at WPS, Jerry was very active in the Men's Club, serving a term as president. He also served a term as President of Badger Chapter 17 of the International Right-of-Way Association. After spending 21 years raising their family, the couple moved to their rural paradise in Abrams. While living in Abrams, Jerry was an active member of St. Louis Parish, serving on Parish Council, as a Hospitality Minister, and a devout worker at the annual parish picnics. He was also a charter member of the Abrams Planning Commission. In 2007, the couple moved back to Green Bay, where they became members of Holy Cross Parish.
Jerry was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary, on April 13, 2008.
He enjoyed hunting ducks, geese and deer. Jerry was an avid lover of nature, long walks, and especially Golden Retrievers. Time spent with family was the most important, especially holiday gatherings where "Jerry always made the gravy"!
He is survived by his best friend, Penny Croghan, three children: Debbie (Chuck) Smits of Green Bay, Joannie (Bob) Lauer of Wrightstown, and Bill (Susan) Tews of De Pere; six grandchildren: Jason (Amber) Smits, Brian Smits, Ashley Smits, Jon Tews, Tyler Tews, and Collin Tews; six great-grandchildren: Ayden, Sophia, Madelyn, Kaile, McKenzie, and Ariana; two brothers: Wayne (Nancy) Tews, and Richard Tews; one sister-in-law, Barbara (Eugene) Boettcher; along with many other relatives and friends.
Jerry was also preceded in death by his parents and sister Carol Chronis.
Friends may call at Holy Cross Parish, 3009 Bay Settlement Road, on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 9:30 am until 11:30 am with Mass to follow at 11:30 am. Military Honors will follow after the Mass. Entombment will take place at Allouez Chapel Mausoleum.
In lieu of expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund has been established.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019