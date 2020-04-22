Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Jerome P. "Jerry" Poquette


1939 - 2020
Jerome "Jerry" P. Poquette, age 80, passed away on April 21, 2020 at Bellin Memorial Hospital. He was born on August 8, 1939 in Stevenson, Michigan the son of the late Phillip and Alda (Depotsie) Poquette. Jerry proudly served our country in the Navy in the 1960s. He was united in marriage to Ann Karl December 3, 1965. Jerry was a life-long truck driver, and finished his career driving for Schroeder Flowers. Some of the things that Jerry loved was NASCAR, the Cubs, Packers and having an old fashion. He will always be known for his fun personality and how he always made people laugh.

Jerry is survived by his nine children: Jerry Jr.(Marlene) Poquette of Green Bay, Phillip (Christine) Poquette of Colorado, Terry Poquette of Green Bay, Janice (Tony) Candelario of Florida, Marvin (Kelly) Poquette of Green Bay, Annette (Carl) Roberts of Green Bay, Tammy (Dean) Verstoppen of Green Bay, Barb (special friend Eric) Poquette of Florida, and Larry Poquette of Green Bay; three step-daughters: Darlene Pada of Green Bay, Sandy Novak of Green Bay and Cindy (Jim) Novak of Menominee, MI; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, one sister, Eloda (Al) Depotsie; and further survived by other relatives and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife, Ann, two step-daughter: Melanie LaFave and Norma Novak, two brothers: Marvin and Larry Poquette, and special friend, Mary Nelson.

Jerry will have a memorial service at a later date and the burial will take place at Nadeau Township Cemetery, Michigan. To send an online condolence please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com

The family would like to extend a thank you to Sage Meadows (Artisan), and the staff at Rennes for all their wonderful care that was given to Jerry.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020
