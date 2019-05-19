|
|
|
|
Calling hours
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
|
Wake
Monday, May 20, 2019
7:00 PM
View Map
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
|
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Nativity of Our Lord Church
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Nativity of Our Lord Church
|
|
|
Jerome (Jerry) Statz
Green Bay - Jerome (Jerry) Statz, age 78, died peacefully at home on Friday, May 17, 2019, with his loving wife and family by his side. He had a courageous 3-year journey with stomach cancer. Born August 29, 1940, to the late Erma (Oryall) and Edward (Robert) Statz, he lived his entire life in Green Bay. Jerry was a 1958 graduate of Premontre High School, 1962 graduate of St. Norbert College, with a major in Spanish. While at St. Norbert, he received his commission as a 2nd Lt. in the U.S. Army. He later obtained his master's degree in guidance and counseling from UW-Oshkosh. Jerry married the love of his life, Elaine (Kimps) Statz on July 20, 1963, at St. Jude Catholic Church in Green Bay, WI. They were married for 55 wonderful years and raised two children. Following marriage, Jerry along with his bride began his two-year assignment in the 2nd Armored Division at Ft. Hood, TX. In 1965 he completed military service and started his teaching career at Southern Door High School, teaching Spanish and French. He accepted a position in the Green Bay School District in 1967 at West High School, teaching Spanish and English and later became a guidance counselor. He was instrumental in organizing student participation for the blood drive/American Red Cross; and was leader in the AODA program student group (Teen Institute) all at Green Bay West High School. Jerry retired from West as a guidance counselor in 1999.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Elaine, who lovingly cared for Jerry at home; son, Dan (Nancy), Green Bay and their children Anthony, Joseph and Anna; daughter, Lisa (Elvis) Bynum, Green Bay and children Emily (Tyler) Thomas, (great-grandchild, Maryn Thomas); and Derek Bohm (Lauren Genske, fiancée); Javonn and Chloey Bynum; sister, Mary Kluth, Las Vegas; brother, John Statz (Diana) of Green Bay; nieces and nephews, and many wonderful friends. He was preceded in death by parents, Erma and Edward Statz; mother-and-father-in-law, Agnes and Leo Kimps; sister-and-brother-in-law, Janice and Merlin Kuske; brother-in-law, James Kluth.
Jerry's Catholic faith was very important to him, being an active member at Nativity of Our Lord Parish since 1971. His activities included Parish Council President, serving two terms; a FOCCUS Couple (marriage prep) for 30 years, member of Nativity Choir, Eucharistic Minister, CCD/Confirmation teacher and member of the Knights of Columbus.
Jerry, along with his wife, Elaine and family enjoyed 41 years at their cottage on Ground Helmlock Lake, which included pontoon rides, swimming, fishing, kayaking, enjoying many friends, and golfing being a major part of their activities. Jerry was a very devoted, kind and loving husband and father, family being very important to him. Downhill skiing was a significant part of their children's growing up years, taking numerous ski vacations in the Colorado area. Retirement years included many winters in Destin, FL golfing, enjoying the beautiful sand of the Gulf of Mexico. Travel included trips to Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, Costa Rica, Ireland, Brussels, Germany, France and Italy. Jerry was a long-time member of the Ashwaubenon Optimist Club enjoying the friendships of many. Watching his seven grandchildren participate in various activities was the joy of his life. He had many wonderful friends who visited and supported Jerry and Elaine through his final days.
Family and friends may call at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, May 20, followed by a Parish Wake Service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 2270 S. Oneida, Green Bay, from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 21.The Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. with Rev, Michael Ingold presiding and Rev. Willard Vande Loo concelebrating. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Howard. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of floral expressions, a memorial fund has been established in Jerry's name.
The family extends heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Harveshp Mogal and staff, Froedtert Hospital; Unity Hospice Team: Ashley, Hallie and many others; GB Oncology nurses/doctors and Dr. David Groteluschen. We extend appreciation to Rev Willard Vande Loo, Rev. Michael Ingold, Msgr. Paul Koszarek, Unity Chaplain Larry Marto, for providing spiritual comfort to Jerry. Also, a special thank you to friends and neighbors (Dennis, Marty, and Mark) who were so supportive during Jerry's journey.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 19, 2019
Read More