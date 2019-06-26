|
Jerome "Jerry" Zellner
Green Bay - Jerome Felix Zellner, age 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019. The son of the late Felix and Gladys Zellner was born on May 14, 1928 and on November 27, 1970, was united in marriage to Betty Lou (Keyes). After graduating Central High School and business tech school, Jerry spent most of his career as a Traffic Manager for Diana Manufacturing. He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus and the Moose Lodge while also serving as a long-time usher at St. Matthew Parish. As a proud veteran of the Korean War, he was honored to participate in an Old Glory Honor Flight.
Jerry had a green thumb and amazingly overwintered an enormous geranium for nearly 40 years that was featured in the Green Bay Press Gazette. With a silly sense of humor, when asked, "Jerry, how are you feeling?", he would respond "With my fingers!" Jerry and Betty Lou spent many summers at their place up north and many winters in Florida. Golfing, neighborhood poker games and the Packers were also favorite pastimes of his.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Betty Lou; his children; Karen (Dick) Alexander, Mike (Lisa) Monfort, Tina (Brad Besaw) Vallier and Sue (Todd) Wolf; grandchildren: Tami, Derek, Brooke, Scott, Allie and Joey. Jerry is further survived by his great-grandchildren, Nicole, Megan and Elizabeth and great-great-grandchildren Mason and Adalyn and his sister, Joanne Fletcher.
He is pre-deceased by his parents Felix and Gladys, his sister Bette Jayne Panure, granddaughter Amy Schroeder, and great-granddaughter, Ashley Schroeder.
Family and friends may visit at St. Matthew Parish, 130 St. Matthew Street, Green Bay (Allouez) on Saturday, June 29, from 10:00am until 11:45am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00-noon with Fr. Bob Kabat officiating. Military honors will follow the Mass and then entombment will take place at Allouez Catholic Mausoleum. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
The family would like to extend a huge thank you to the caring staff at Allouez Sunrise Village and to Heartland Hospice who all gave comfort in Jerry's last days. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Old Glory Honor Flight, P.O. Box 482, Menasha, WI 54952.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from June 26 to June 28, 2019