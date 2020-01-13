Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Jerry A. Rossow

Green Bay - Jerry A. Rossow, age 83, of Green Bay, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. He was born May 3, 1936.

Jerry enjoyed painting, golf and music, especially the music of Johnny Cash. He also loved to strum his guitar.

Jerry is survived by his guardian for the last 16 years, Mary.

A graveside service for Jerry will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery (1542 Webster Ave., Green Bay), Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11 AM. To leave a condolence, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.

Special thanks to Unity Hospice and Lakeland Care for their care and compassion. A heartfelt thank you to Steve Schultz and the adult family group home where Jerry spent the happiest days of his life.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
