1/1
Jerry Berna
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Berna

Green Bay - Jerry (Gerard) Berna, 85, Green Bay, was reunited with his wife on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. He started his life in Abrams, WI, born Aug. 13, 1934, to Mike and Ann Berna and grew up on the family farm. As a young man Jerry enlisted with the National Guard. He met the love of his life, Marilyn. They were married on Nov. 30, 1962, and he instantly inherited 4 children who he raised and loved as his very own. Together they went on to have 4 more to complete their family with 4 boys and 4 girls. Marilyn beat Jerry to the checkered flag on Jan. 21, 1999.

Jerry was a mechanic his whole life. He started working for Olsen Transportation for many years, he seemed to have been born with a wrench in his hand. Later, Jerry retired from Broadway Chevrolet in Green Bay, WI. Jerry owned Berna Auto Sales and Service in Thornton, WI, where his passion for racing started. He was a mad man at building race cars, famously known as the yellow and black X2. His sons carried on his love for the sport. His next step of his life took him to California where he worked for Daley Chevrolet, along with driving a tow truck for Tiple A, rescuing stranded motorists on the freeway. In 1975, he returned to WI, where his family needed him and immediately returned to his love of racing with his sons, Steve, Mike, John and Ron Berna, racing at Shawano Speedway and many other tracks.

As years went by his sons went on to own their own businesses and after retirement, he went on to help them even if the help was not wanted. He always offered his advice using his own colorful language, as it seemed he thought "Jerry's always right."

In his later years, Jerry loved to spend time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. You would always see Jerry in his beloved Lincoln Continentals. According to him it was the only car to drive. On Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, Jerry's life journey ended when he tucked himself into bed and the angels came to take him home.

Jerry will be forever missed by his loving children, Linda Ready, Mary (Bob) Hansen, Steve Machurick, Diane Abts (Dan DeMoulin), Michael (Sherry) Berna, John (Tammy) Berna, Ron Berna (Jamie Springborn), Lisa Berna (Jamie Lewin); grandchildren, Robin Hansen (Todd Kellner), Richard Hansen, Danielle (Shawn) Wagner, Tammara (Scott) Hansen, Stevie Machurick, Steven Tesarik, Jessica Berna, Pauline Berna, Gage Zasda, Dakota Zasda, Riley Berna, Ashley Berna, Raymond (Nicole) Berna, Dalton Wedelstadt (Alex Andraschko), Jade Berna, Ron Ready; great grandchildren, Gabriel, Mikayla, Kiona, Zaylee, Kadyn, Danny Jr., Logan, Olivia, Lilly, Carter, Henry, Luna and a thirteenth, Athena, who is set to make her appearance any day. He will also be missed by his sisters, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. Green Bay, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Visitation will continue at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 5246 St Patricks Rd. Lena, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, with Rev. Gregory Parent officiating the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Proko Wall Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved