Jerry Berna
Green Bay - Jerry (Gerard) Berna, 85, Green Bay, was reunited with his wife on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. He started his life in Abrams, WI, born Aug. 13, 1934, to Mike and Ann Berna and grew up on the family farm. As a young man Jerry enlisted with the National Guard. He met the love of his life, Marilyn. They were married on Nov. 30, 1962, and he instantly inherited 4 children who he raised and loved as his very own. Together they went on to have 4 more to complete their family with 4 boys and 4 girls. Marilyn beat Jerry to the checkered flag on Jan. 21, 1999.
Jerry was a mechanic his whole life. He started working for Olsen Transportation for many years, he seemed to have been born with a wrench in his hand. Later, Jerry retired from Broadway Chevrolet in Green Bay, WI. Jerry owned Berna Auto Sales and Service in Thornton, WI, where his passion for racing started. He was a mad man at building race cars, famously known as the yellow and black X2. His sons carried on his love for the sport. His next step of his life took him to California where he worked for Daley Chevrolet, along with driving a tow truck for Tiple A, rescuing stranded motorists on the freeway. In 1975, he returned to WI, where his family needed him and immediately returned to his love of racing with his sons, Steve, Mike, John and Ron Berna, racing at Shawano Speedway and many other tracks.
As years went by his sons went on to own their own businesses and after retirement, he went on to help them even if the help was not wanted. He always offered his advice using his own colorful language, as it seemed he thought "Jerry's always right."
In his later years, Jerry loved to spend time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. You would always see Jerry in his beloved Lincoln Continentals. According to him it was the only car to drive. On Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, Jerry's life journey ended when he tucked himself into bed and the angels came to take him home.
Jerry will be forever missed by his loving children, Linda Ready, Mary (Bob) Hansen, Steve Machurick, Diane Abts (Dan DeMoulin), Michael (Sherry) Berna, John (Tammy) Berna, Ron Berna (Jamie Springborn), Lisa Berna (Jamie Lewin); grandchildren, Robin Hansen (Todd Kellner), Richard Hansen, Danielle (Shawn) Wagner, Tammara (Scott) Hansen, Stevie Machurick, Steven Tesarik, Jessica Berna, Pauline Berna, Gage Zasda, Dakota Zasda, Riley Berna, Ashley Berna, Raymond (Nicole) Berna, Dalton Wedelstadt (Alex Andraschko), Jade Berna, Ron Ready; great grandchildren, Gabriel, Mikayla, Kiona, Zaylee, Kadyn, Danny Jr., Logan, Olivia, Lilly, Carter, Henry, Luna and a thirteenth, Athena, who is set to make her appearance any day. He will also be missed by his sisters, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. Green Bay, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Visitation will continue at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 5246 St Patricks Rd. Lena, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, with Rev. Gregory Parent officiating the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com
