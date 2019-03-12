|
|
Jerry "Fish" Broekman Jr.
Green Bay - Gerald J. Broekman, Jr., better known as "Jerry" or "Fish", died Sunday, March 10, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born June 3, 1958, in Green Bay to Gerald and Darlene (DeGrand) Broekman, Sr. A hard-working man, Jerry, known as "Captain Sewer", employed in the construction trade his whole life. For the past 20 years he worked at Advance Construction. In his free time, Jerry enjoyed hunting, all kinds of fishing (especially salmon), and boating. Most often as the life of the party, Jerry loved entertaining family and friends, and definitely never on a budget. And it goes without saying, wherever you saw Jerry, you saw his faithful companion Sam. According to Jerry, Sam's pedigree was better than most of the people he knew.
He is survived by his wife Charlotte (Gustafson) Broekman who he married on Friday the 13th in November of 2015; his three children, Gerald "Jerry Jr." Broekman, Jennifer (Jeremy) Kazik and Jeff (Jean) Broekman; four grandchildren, Sabrina (Shawn) Vandenberg, Caitlin (special friend, Mark) Kazik, Landon Kazik and Noah Broekman; great-grandchildren; a sister, Bonnie (Ron Jr.) Zeutzius; nieces and nephews; his step-children, Terry Gustafson, Tracy (Jason) Everard and Rachel Alberts; step-grandchildren; a special sister-in-law, Rose Gustafson; other brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Tami Broekman and a brother, Joseph Broekman.
Visitation will be from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. A Sharing of Memories and Funeral Service will begin at 7:00 p.m. Saturday at the Funeral Home. Pastor Steve Fewell will officiate. Burial will be in Fort Howard Memorial Park. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com.
The Broekman Family extends a special thank you to Dr. Amy James, Unity Hospice and Rennes Health Center for their care of Jerry during his illness.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 12 to Mar. 16, 2019