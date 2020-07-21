Jerry J. VissersDe Pere - Jerry J. Vissers, 81, De Pere, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. Jerry was born in Green Bay on March 30, 1939 to the late John and Sarah (Finnel) Vissers. He married Marion Meulemans on October 8, 1960 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in De Pere. She preceded him in death on June 13, 2019. Jerry was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Family.He worked as a Shipping Leadman at KI for over 42 years. After retiring from KI he rented sheds for Gary's Self Storage.Jerry created many fond memories with his family and friends while camping, going to the beach and on trips to Florida. He was an avid Packers fan.Jerry is survived by his children, Linda (Dan) Baeten, Bonnie (Randy) De Bauche and Ginny Vissers (special friend Bob); his grandchildren Jared and Danielle Baeten, Ryan (fiancé Amanda) and Sam De Bauche (special friend Sam). Jerry is further survived by his sisters, Kathy Jobelius and Lucille Walczyk; his brother-in-law Don (Kate) Meulemans and Cliff (Pauline) Meulemans; his sister-in-law Darlene (Fritz) Gereau, many nieces and nephews.In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings and brothers-in-law Mary (John) Neugent, Betty (Tom) Higgins, Richard Jobelius, Len Walczyk and Jim Vissers.Friends and family may call at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Family 1305 Lourdes Ave., De Pere after 4:00PM Friday July 24, 2020, until the Mass of Christian Burial at 6:00PM with Fr. Peter Ambting O.Praem. officiating burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family. Due to Covid concerns, masks are required at church.The family would like to thank the staff at Unity Hospice for the exceptional care they provided.