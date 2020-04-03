|
|
Jerry Kickbusch
Kewaunee - Jerry Kickbusch, age 57 of West Kewaunee died on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at home surrounded by his family after losing his battle with cancer since 2012. He was born on January 1, 1963 to the former Emogene Radey and Karl Kickbusch.
He married Margaret Brezinski on April 4, 1992 at St. Hedwig Church, East Krok.
He was a lifetime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Montpelier. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and trap shooting. He worked multiple jobs in the Kewaunee area as well as helping local farmers and operating his own hobby farm. He was a very proud father of both of his kids and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife: Margaret; two children: Josh Kickbusch; Emogene Kickbusch; his father: Karl Kickbusch, West Kewaunee; five brothers and sisters: Marvin (Mary) Kickbusch, Algoma; Karla (Danny) Wilkins, Merritt Island, FL; Terry (Connie) Kickbusch, Kewaunee; Karl Jr. (Laura) Kickbusch, Luxemburg; Keith (Krissy) Kickbusch, Kewaunee. He was preceded in death by his mother: Emogene; his mother-in-law and father-in-law: Jerome and Emlie Brezinski.
A private funeral service for the immediate family will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Montpelier at 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 6 with Rev. Dr. Daniel Olson officiating. The committal in St. Paul's Cemetery is open to the public in their vehicles only at 10:30 a.m.
A service for the public along with a meal will be held and announced later when permitted.
Go to www.buchananfh.com to send condolences and watch for updates of the future service.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020