1/1
Jerry King
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry King

Gerald Lewis "Jerry" Schuyler King passed away on October 23, 2020 at the age of 51. Jerry was born on December 31, 1968 in Mobile, AL to Gerald Schuyler and the late Carolyn (Welch) Mishler.

Jerry graduated from Antigo High School in 1987. He then went on to work as an over-the-road truck driver. He drove for Cal Les trucking company for the last several years. Jerry had a passion for working on cars, or anything with a motor. He enjoyed fishing, going on family vacations, and of course driving his 18 Wheeler.

Jerry was very kind and compassionate to everyone around him. He loved to give and would often bring his mother and sisters special gifts. Jerry didn't have children of his own but was an uncle to four nephews; Nicholas, Max, Jack Piskula, and Nathan Robles. Jerry was also an animal lover and has a special four-legged friend that was his companion, his dog Spirit.

Jerry was preceded in death by his mother (a mere four weeks prior) Carolyn (Welch) Mishler and step-father Larry Lee King.

Jerry is survived by his father Gerald (Sharon) Schuyler of Henderson, NV and sisters: Penny (Curt) Waldvogel of Wausau, WI; Wendy (Kris Svensson) Schuyler of Custer, SD; and Rebecca (Jared)Kegler of Antigo, WI; step-father William Mishler of Deerbrook, WI; and many special Aunties, Uncles, and Cousins.

A celebration of life for Jerry will be held at a later date due to the pandemic outbreak in the local area. Contributions will be accepted for a memorial. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to extend online condolences.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved