Jerry King
Gerald Lewis "Jerry" Schuyler King passed away on October 23, 2020 at the age of 51. Jerry was born on December 31, 1968 in Mobile, AL to Gerald Schuyler and the late Carolyn (Welch) Mishler.
Jerry graduated from Antigo High School in 1987. He then went on to work as an over-the-road truck driver. He drove for Cal Les trucking company for the last several years. Jerry had a passion for working on cars, or anything with a motor. He enjoyed fishing, going on family vacations, and of course driving his 18 Wheeler.
Jerry was very kind and compassionate to everyone around him. He loved to give and would often bring his mother and sisters special gifts. Jerry didn't have children of his own but was an uncle to four nephews; Nicholas, Max, Jack Piskula, and Nathan Robles. Jerry was also an animal lover and has a special four-legged friend that was his companion, his dog Spirit.
Jerry was preceded in death by his mother (a mere four weeks prior) Carolyn (Welch) Mishler and step-father Larry Lee King.
Jerry is survived by his father Gerald (Sharon) Schuyler of Henderson, NV and sisters: Penny (Curt) Waldvogel of Wausau, WI; Wendy (Kris Svensson) Schuyler of Custer, SD; and Rebecca (Jared)Kegler of Antigo, WI; step-father William Mishler of Deerbrook, WI; and many special Aunties, Uncles, and Cousins.
A celebration of life for Jerry will be held at a later date due to the pandemic outbreak in the local area. Contributions will be accepted for a memorial. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting. Please visit www.ryanfh.com
to extend online condolences.