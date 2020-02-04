Services
Simply Cremation
243 N. Broadway
Green Bay, WI 54303
(920) 431-0100
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Salem Lutheran Church
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Salem Lutheran Church
Resources
Jerry L. Kimber


1936 - 2020
Jerry L. Kimber Obituary
Jerry L. Kimber

Sturgeon Bay - Jerry L. Kimber. 83, Sturgeon Bay, passed away January 31. He was born June 7, 1936 to the late Allan & LaBella Kimber. Jerry was a graduate of the Wolf High School in Manawa, WI. He served in the US Army from 1955-1958. Was then employed at the Milwaukee Shoe Co. Peterson Builders and Bayship.

He was united in marriage to Joanne Hembel on February 28, 1959 & they enjoyed 60 years together. Jerry enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, and doing projects around the house.

Jerry is survived by his wife Joanne, children Jerry (Tammy), Wendy (Dave) Norden, Brenda (Rick Gigot), Brian (Lisa Corsten); Grandchildren: Jeremy (Carissa) Kimber, Nick (Melinda) Kimber, Jordon, Jared & Jenna Burmeister, Trevor (Beth Larson) Lustila, Taylor (Gage Borah) Kimber. Great Grandchildren: Izabella Kimber, JJ Burmeister, Marley Kimber and Jaxson Borah.

Jerry was proceeded in death by his parents, siblings; James, Bruce & Ken, and son-in-law James Burmeister.

Friends and Family may call at Salem Lutheran Church on Saturday, February 8th from 9am until the time of service @ 11am. Jerry will be laid to rest at the Good Shepherd Mausoleum.

Family would like to extend special Thanks to Unity Hospice especially Angie & Wendy and Simply Cremation.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
