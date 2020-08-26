Jerry L. Yaeger
Suamico - Jerry L. Yaeger, age 71, unexpectedly entered Heaven on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He was born in Marion, WI, on August 26, 1948, to the late Arthur and Frieda (Koepke) Yaeger. Jerry graduated from Marion High School in 1966. He served his country in the US Army National Guard from 1966 to 1968. On October 1, 1977 he married Barbara Schroeder in Clintonville, WI. Jerry was a fun loving; he had an infectious smile and he touched lives of everyone he met. He enjoyed life to the fullest! Jerry loved his time at the family cabin with his wife, kids and grandchildren. He had many friends and enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, golfing and traveling with Barb.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 42 years, Barbara, Suamico; his son, Robert (Abby) Yaeger, Suamico; his daughter, Jennifer (Mike) Yaeger- Conrad, Suamico; three grandchildren, Carter, Gabbie and Grady; his brother, Douglas (Sandy) Yaeger, Clintonville; his sisters, Sandy (Fred) Marquardt, Embarass and Vickie (Erwin) Muschkat, Clintonville.
He is preceded in death by his parents and infant brother, Robert Yaeger.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 731 St. Agnes Drive, from 12:00 p.m. until the memorial service at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Scott Malme officiating. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos may be shared with Jerry's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com
.
The family would like to give a special thanks to his golf friends, Desmidt's Golf Course, the first responders and the EMT's in Crivitz, Wi for their efforts in his time of need.