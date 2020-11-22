Jerry McKeefry
Cecil - Jerry McKeefry, 78, Cecil, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 19, 2020, surrounded by his family. The son of Lue and Beatrice (Johnson) McKeefry was born April 2, 1942, in Pulaski and was a 1960 graduate of Pulaski High School. On July 15, 1961, He was united in marriage to Mary Terry at Ss. Edward and Isidore Catholic Church in Flintville. The couple shared 59 years of marriage and was blessed with four children.
Jerry had been employed at Paper Converting Machine Co. for 37 years. Road service work brought him to several different European countries and Australia, in addition to traveling to many of the United States. An avid golfer, Jerry, affectionately known as McGoo, was also a lifelong fan of the Green Bay Packers and Bucky Badger. He was a member of St. Martin Parish in Cecil, where he served as a lector.
Jerry was devoted to his family. He loved being the "official" golf instructor for his children and grandchildren.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Mary and his children: James (Charissa) McKeefry, Julie (Frank) Kowalkowski, Jeff (Kelly) McKeefry, and Jay (Melanie) McKeefry; his grandchildren: Joel, Ryan, Emma, Madeline, Olivia, Marissa, Grace and Aidan; great-grandchildren: Athena and Odin; brothers: Jimmy Lee (Lori) McKeefry, Bruce McKeefry (Geoff), Pat (Mary Ann) McKeefry, and Geno (Dee) McKeefry; a sister, Susie (Jack) Gritz; his in-laws: James Gawryleski, John (Janet) Brickner, Margaret (Dave) Schuh, Shirley (Julius) Kaczmarowski, Lois (Joe) Burdeau, Colleen (Dave) Marcks, Nicky (Al) Baranczyk, Joe (Pam) Terry, Theresa (Mike) Gwidt, Trish (Brian) Wyckoff; a stepbrother, Darrell (Juanita) VanderVelden; many beautiful nieces and nephews and friends.
Welcoming Jerry into heaven are his parents, in-laws Norman and Joyce Terry, and his step father-in-law, Hank VanderVelden; sister, Ruth Ann Gawryleski; sister-in-law, Norma Brickner, niece Jessica McKeefry, nephew Travis Terry, and numerous wonderful friends.
Friends are invited to gather with the family at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, Cecil, from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday, with a closing Wake Service at 6:30 p.m. Guests will be required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines.
Due to current concerns with COVID, a private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church. If you would like to join the family in prayer, the link to the Mass online is: https://youtu.be/TwWNrXh3Upw
Burial will take place in Elm Grove Cemetery in Laney. The family will host a celebration of life for Jerry in the spring.
In memory of Jerry, consider an act of kindness toward another in lieu of flowers. Charitable donations to SAM 25 (Shawano Area Matthew 25 Homeless Shelter) www.sam25.org
Since it might not be possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the McKeefry family.
Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162
Online Condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com