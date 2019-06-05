|
|
Jerry Olbrantz
Green Bay - Gerald (Jerry) John Olbrantz, 88, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, due to complications from Parkinson's disease and dementia. He was born in Appleton on June 25, 1930, son of the late Julius and Hilda (Bushman) Olbrantz. On February 8, 1951, Jerry married Priscilla Anderson at Presbyterian Church in Menominee, MI and they were blessed with 68 years together. Jerry was a Supervisor at Paper Converting and was on the Board of Directors of Paper Converting Machine Credit Union for many years. He was a member of the Washington Masonic Lodge and a Noble of Beja Shrine. Jerry was also a member of First United Methodist Church in Green Bay.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Priscilla; son, Jeffrey (Leigh) Olbrantz; grandchildren, Jesse (Susan Beno), Nicole (Doug Ertman), Sarah (Seth Kornowski), and Adam (Jessica Burke); great-grandchildren, Collin, Zachary, and Paige Olbrantz, Griffin and Kennedy Kornowski, Cole and Myles Ertman; brother, Norb (Jan) Olbrantz; beloved dog Tanner; and close friend Lois Pelishek; along with many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Friends may gather at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St, on Friday, June 7, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. until the Funeral Services at 2:00 p.m. Pastor David Wilkinson will preside. A Masonic Service will follow. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.prokowall.com.
In lieu of floral expressions, please make any donations to the .
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Michelle with Compassus Hospice and the staff at Reflections at Moraine Ridge, for all the care they gave to Jerry and his family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from June 5 to June 6, 2019